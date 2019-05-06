Reggie Bush shares his wild NFL Draft journey as the No. 2 overall pick
Most thought he would be the No. 1 overall pick. But when the Houston Texans took Mario Williams instead, the chase was on for Reggie Bush's NFL services. He explains in his own words just what went down the week of the 2006 NFL Draft and how he ended up with the New Orleans Saints.
