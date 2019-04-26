Daniel Jones defends his surprise No. 6 selection by the New York Giants
Video Details
Duke QB Daniel Jones was a surprise selection by the New York Giants. He explains what will make him great and his eagerness to learn from Eli Manning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618