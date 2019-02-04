The NFL on FOX crew pays off lost Super Bowl bets with world’s spiciest chocolate
Video Details
The agony of defeat burns when you wager on the Super Bowl. Jason McIntyre and TJ Houshmandazadeh paid off their bets by eating the world spiciest chocolate, and Dean Blandino and Mark Schlereth joined in as a sign of solidarity. Spoiler: Everyone made a HUGE mistake.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618