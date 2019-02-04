Greg Jennings, TJ Houshmandzadeh analyze Todd Gurley’s bizarrely quiet Super Bowl LIII first half
Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley was hardly on the field in the first half of Super Bowl LIII. Former NFL stars Greg Jennings and T.J. Houshmandzadeh offer their analysis: "If I'm his teammate, it's a problem.... I need to know what's going on. I'm trying to WIN!"
