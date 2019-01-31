Dak Prescott talks Cowboys’ 2018 season, next contract with Michael Vick
After a 3-5 start in 2018, Dak Prescott helped turn the Dallas Cowboys around to make the playoffs. Now, Prescott tells our own Michael Vick what's next for Dallas, what the Cowboys need to become a title contender, and how he's approaching his next contract.
