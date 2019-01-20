Michael Vick & Co. demonstrate just how loud the Superdome really is — and how difficult that is on offenses
Just how loud is 128 decibels? Oh, you know. This loud. Michael Vick and the NFL on FOX crew demonstrate just how brutal the noise can be in the Superdome and how it affects an opposing offense.
