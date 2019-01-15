Good Samaritan helps Chiefs Guard, Jeff Allen, get to Saturday’s divisional game
Video Details
Good Samaritan helps Chiefs Guard, Jeff Allen, get to Saturday’s divisional game. Allen returns the favor by gifting the man 3 tickets to the AFC Championship game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618