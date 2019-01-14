Alshon Jeffery’s drop leads to crucial interception as Saints down Eagles
Alshon Jeffery misses the pass and it's picked off by Marshon Lattimore to seal a 20-14 win for New Orleans over Philadelphia in the NFC Divisional round.
