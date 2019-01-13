Watch the two key 4th down plays that sealed the Rams’ win vs. the Cowboys
Video Details
Rams defense stops Ezekiel Elliott on a key 4th and minutes later CJ Anderson punches it into the endzone on 4th and goal to seal the Rams' 30-15 win over the Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618