Akiem Hicks: Everyone will forget 2018 Bears unless we win in the playoffs
Video Details
Chicago Bears DL Akiem Hicks was honest and blunt talking about the Bears-Eagles matchup in this edition of 'Straight From The Pros.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618