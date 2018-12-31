The Eagles look like a new team heading into their playoff matchup against the Bears
Video Details
Aikman and Buck believe the Bears will have their hands full as they host the Eagles in the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618