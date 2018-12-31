49ers TE George Kittle reflects on his historic 2018 season
Video Details
George Kittle set a handful of all-time tight end records this NFL season. He talks to Shannon Spake after the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618