Aaron Donald talks to Shannon Spake after coming up just short of the single-season sack record
Video Details
Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald fell short of Michael Strahan's record for most sacks in a single NFL season. He talks to Shannon Spake after the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618