Nate Sudfeld’s 22-yard touchdown pass helps Eagles lock up Wild Card spot
Nate Sudfeld, who entered the game to fill in for an injured Nick Foles, throws a 22-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor to help the Eagles beat the Redskins 24-0 to seal a playoff appearance.
