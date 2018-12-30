Dak Prescott tells Pam Oliver the Cowboys’ win shows the character of their team
Video Details
Dak Prescott tell Pam Oliver the Cowboys win shows the character of their team. Dallas defeated New York 36-35 improving to 10-6 on the seasons.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618