The NFL on FOX celebrates the good, the bad and the ugly of 2018 with the Cleatus Awards
Video Details
Curt Menefee and the NFL on FOX crew provides a recap of the 2018 NFL season by handing out the NFL on FOX Cleatus Awards.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618