Peter Schrager predicts the top 3 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft — and why Nick Bosa will go No. 1 overall
Video Details
Hope is just around the corner for most NFL teams. Here's how Peter Schrager sees the first 3 picks of the 2019 NFL Draft playing out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618