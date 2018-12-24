Michael Thomas’ feet being down was the key to TD ruling, Mike Pereira explains
Michael Thomas scored the game winning touchdown late in regulation to help the Saints defeat the Steelers. Mike Pereira explains how one difference in the play could have changed everything.
