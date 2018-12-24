Danny Trevathan tells Shannon Spake he collects all his intercepted footballs
Video Details
Danny Trevathan tells Shannon Spake he collects all his intercepted footballs after adding one to his collection against the 49ers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618