Daryl Johnston: Kirk Cousins playing efficiently for Vikings at the right time
Video Details
The criticism comes with his big contract, but NFL on FOX analyst Daryl Johnston says Kirk Cousins is playing efficiently for Vikings at the right time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618