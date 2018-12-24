Richard Sherman fights Bears sideline after his teammate’s late hit on Mitchell Trubisky
Video Details
San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman joins in a scuffle with the Chicago Bears after a late hit on QB Mitch Trubisky.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618