Jaylon Smith talks to Erin Andrews after his huge game helped the Cowboys clinch the NFC East
Video Details
The Dallas Cowboys are NFC East champions after Week 16, thanks in part to a 69-yard fumble recovery TD by Jaylon Smith.
