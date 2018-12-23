Randy Gregory’s strip sack of Jameis Winston results in 69-yard touchdown for Jaylon Smith
Randy Gregory knocks the ball away from Jameis Winston on the sack and the fumble is returned 69 yards for a touchdown by Jaylon Smith.
