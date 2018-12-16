Aaron Rodgers’ completion streak broken by Eddie Jackson’s interception in the end zone
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson breaks Aaron Rodger’s streak of 402 completed passes to seal a win against the Green Bay Packers 24-17.
