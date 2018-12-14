Troy Aikman: Los Angeles Chargers may end up as #1 seed
Video Details
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck discuss what the Los Angeles Charger's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday Night Football means for the AFC playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618