The Chargers pull off a game-winning 2-point conversion with 4 seconds left on the clock
Video Details
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to pull off a come-from-behind miracle to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on TNF. This last-minute play stood as the game winner.
