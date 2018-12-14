Keenan Allen makes unbelievable catch but can’t stay in-bounds
Video Details
Keenan Allen almost makes the catch of the decade in the 2nd quarter against Kansas City but can't come down in-bounds.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618