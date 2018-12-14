Patrick Mahomes discusses his star-making 2018 season with Erin Andrews
Video Details
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sits down with Erin Andrews to talk about his breakout season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618