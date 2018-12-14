Watch Eric Berry emerge from the Chiefs tunnel and take the field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in 2018
Video Details
Eric Berry takes the field alongside his Chiefs teammates prior to their TNF game against the Chargers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618