Raiders beat Steelers when Pittsburgh’s kicker slips on FG after clutch 43-yard JuJu Smith-Schuster play
Juju Smith Schuster's 43-yard reception sets Chris Boswell up for a game tying field goal but Boswell slips and misses the kick as Oakland hangs on to win 24-21.
