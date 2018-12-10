Dak Prescott finds Amari Cooper down the sideline for 75-yard touchdown
Video Details
Dak Prescott drops a beautiful pass to Amari Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Dallas a 23-16 lead over Philadelphia.
