Jay Glazer explains the complications that Alex Smith is facing in his recovery from injury and infection
Video Details
Washington QB Alex Smith is facing serious complications after suffering a broken leg. Luckily, his contract involves guaranteed money.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618