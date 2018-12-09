Kyler Murray to play baseball? Todd Bowles on the hot seat? Peter Schrager reports the latest
Video Details
Here's the latest as the 2018 season starts to wind down.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618