Derrick Henry talks with Erin Andrews after his enormous rushing day against the Jaguars
Video Details
Derrick Henry talks with Erin Andrews about his enormous rushing day against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Derrick tells Erin what its like to run for a 99-yard touchdown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618