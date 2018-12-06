NFL considering changes to punt rules for 2019 | FIRST CALL WITH MIKE AND DEAN
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino preview the Thursday night matchup between the Jaguars and Titans. They also discuss the NFL's decision to consider changes on the punt play for 2019.
