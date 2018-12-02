Andrew Adams on three Tampa Bay interceptions after planning for ‘big plays’ the night before
Video Details
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Adams talks with Sara Walsh after tying a franchise record with three interceptions against the Carolina Panthers.
