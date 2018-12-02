‘You gotta learn how to win’: Josh Rosen talks to Laura Okmin after the Cardinals’ massive upset win over the Packers
Video Details
The Arizona Cardinals played heartbreaker, defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. QB Josh Rosen talked to Laura Okmin after the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618