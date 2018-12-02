Aaron Donald and the Rams sack Matthew Stafford 4 times
Aaron Donald's 2 sacks help the Rams with the win over Detroit 30-16. Littleton and Fowler Jr. each recorded one sack. The Rams improve to 11-1 on the season.
