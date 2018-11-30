Ezekiel Elliott takes screen pass 17 yards for the score as Cowboys edge Saints 13-10
Video Details
Ezekiel Elliott dashes in for a 17-yard receiving touchdown as Dallas defeats New Orleans 13-10 on Thursday Night Football.
