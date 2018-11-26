Philip Rivers talks to Laura Okmin about his historic performance against the Cardinals
Video Details
Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers scored 45 unanswered points en route to a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618