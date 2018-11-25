The FOX NFL Sunday crew agrees: Drew Brees is the MVP right now
Video Details
The NFL MVP debate isn't much of a debate at the moment. Drew Brees is in line for the first MVP of his career.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618