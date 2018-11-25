‘We just let Dallas dictate the game’: Redskins DB Josh Norman on Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys
Video Details
Norman offers some optimism with Colt McCoy at QB as the Redskins prepare for the stretch run of the 2018 NFL season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618