Matt Stafford says the Lions have found success despite many of the new faces in the huddle
Matt Stafford says the Lions have found success despite many of the new faces in the huddle. The Lions stopped the Panthers 2-point conversion attempt at the end of the game. Detroit is now 4-6 on the year.
