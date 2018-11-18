Brett Maher drills 42-yard field goal to give Cowboys 22-19 win over Falcons
Video Details
Brett Maher makes his third field goal of the day, a 42-yard game winner, to give Dallas a 22-19 win over Atlanta to improve to 5-5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618