Saquon Barkley talks to Shannon Spake about OBJ’s dance moves, what he was almost named, and more
Video Details
New York Giants star Saquon Barkley gets interviewed in the amount of time it takes to run a flight of stairs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618