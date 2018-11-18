Peter Schrager explains why Shakira isn’t to blame for the Rams-Chiefs game being moved
Video Details
The Rams vs. Chiefs game in Week 11 was moved from Mexico to Los Angeles. Peter Schrager breaks down the reasons for the change.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618