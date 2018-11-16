Aaron Rodgers connects with Robert Tonyan on beautiful 54-yard touchdown pass, but the Seahawks take down the Packers
Aaron Rodgers uncorks a beautiful touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan as the Packers fall to the Seahawks 27-24 on Thursday Night Football.
