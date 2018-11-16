Terry Bradshaw and Cris Carter get into the Seattle spirit by tossing some big fish
Video Details
Terry Bradshaw and Cris Carter prepare for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers on TNF by tossing fish at each other.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618