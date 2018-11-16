Terry Bradshaw: The NFL made the right call moving MNF to L..A.
Video Details
The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs had planning to play in Mexico City this week. Terry Bradshaw thinks it's a good thing that it will now be a Rams home game.
