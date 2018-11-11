Mitchell Trubisky thinks things are ‘clicking’ for the Bears after their win against the Lions.
Video Details
Mitchell Trubisky had a huge game for the Chicago Bears as they dismantled the Detroit Lions. He talks to Laura Okmin after the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618